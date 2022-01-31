Sir Vivian Richards Joins Quetta Gladiators for PSL 2022

Legendary West Indies cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards has reached Karachi to join Quetta Gladiators as a mentor and batting coach for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Advertisement

According to details, he landed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Sunday. He will assume his duties with Quetta Gladiators after completing the mandatory quarantine period.

ALSO READ Quetta Gladiators Announce Shahid Afridi’s Replacement for PSL 2022

The 69-year-old also released a video message for his team, saying that it’s nice to be back in Pakistan and he is looking forward to joining Quetta Gladiators soon.

He also lauded Quetta Gladiators for having a decent start to this year’s PSL campaign. Although they lost their opening match against Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets, Quetta Gladiators immediately bounced by registering a big win against Karachi Kings.

Let's do this 💜💜 https://t.co/Q3YLtdAT6q — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 30, 2022

ALSO READ PCB Issues Clarification on Partnership With Indian Betting Platforms

Quetta Gladiators had signed Sir Viv Richards as a mentor and batting coach for the first edition of the PSL. He has been central in transforming Quetta Gladiators into a competitive outfit.

In the first six PSL editions, Quetta Gladiators have played three finals; only Peshawar Zalmi have played more finals (4) than them. They ended as runners-up twice in PSL 2016 and 2017 and won their first and only PSL title in 2019.

Advertisement

Make sure to follow our PSL 2022 coverage.