Quetta Gladiators Announce Shahid Afridi’s Replacement for PSL 2022

Quetta Gladiators have partially replaced Shahid Afridi, who is unavailable for the initial matches due to COVID-19, with left-arm orthodox Hassan Khan.

Hassan Khan is one of the 15 reserve players in the Managed Event Environment and, as such, will not be required to undergo 72-hour isolation to join the Gladiators squad.

The partial replacement has been approved by Event Technical Committee, which is headed by Zakir Khan (Director – International Cricket Operations) and includes Nadeem Khan (Director – High Performance) and Sameer Khosa.

