Islamabad Traffic Police Fines 4,097 Motorcyclists for Neglecting Helmets

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 4,097 motorcyclists for not wearing helmets in a bid to maintain an ideal traffic system.

A spokesperson for the ITP said that it is striving to maintain a model traffic system and crack down on violators. He added that it has fined 4,097 motorcyclists for failing to wear helmets on the road.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, commended ITP’s efforts and mentioned that it is running an intensive campaign as directed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Ahsan Younis, to create public awareness about traffic rules.

The IGP has instructed ITP officials to ensure that traffic rules and regulations are followed by everyone, irrespective of status or rank, to be calm and polite when issuing traffic violation tickets to road users, and to employ all available resources to aid the general public.

He has also urged parents to deter their children from riding motorcycles or driving vehicles until they are of legal age.

SSP Traffic Iqbal reiterated the IGP’s warning and stressed that ITP officers do not issue traffic violation fines as punishments but to warrant a safe road environment in the city and to protect the lives of people.