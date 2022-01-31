Proton Plans to Launch a Toyota Fortuner Rival [Images]

Proton intends to expand its lineup in Malaysia with the launch of the X90 SUV, and the popular Malaysian news outlet, Paul Tan, shared photographs of a camouflaged X90 unit on the roads of Kuala Lumpur over the weekend.

The X90 is offered in several markets as the Geely Okavango — a midsize 7-seater crossover SUV that rivals Kia Sorento, Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Outlander, and Nissan Pathfinder.

The Okavango, in the Philippines, features a turbocharged and mild hybrid-electric motor-assisted 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 188 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque which is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Called the Geely Haoyue in China, the same crossover SUV gets a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 181 hp and 300 Nm of torque and is mated to the same gearbox that sends power to the front wheels only.

Details of the SUV’s launch date and price are unknown but reports about frequent test drives have led to the notion that it will soon debut in Malaysia.

Proton in Pakistan

Proton had its long-awaited debut in Pakistan at the end of 2021 in partnership with Al-Haj Automotive. Although it had promised an appealing product lineup, it failed to gain traction here due to the supply chain issues caused by the extensive COVID-19 lockdown in Malaysia.

Al-Haj Proton recently initiated the local assembly of X70 and Saga but their sales remain sluggish due to delivery delays and long waiting lists. Considering these issues, Proton could be losing its market share, with a possibly bleak future in Pakistan.