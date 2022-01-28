Pakistan’s ‘New’ Suzuki Swift Will Not be New At All

Photographs of a car carrier transporting the 3rd generation Suzuki Swift to an undisclosed location in Pakistan took local car lovers by storm yesterday. This is one of the most highly anticipated new arrivals as it will replace the 2nd generation Suzuki Swift that has not seen an update for over a decade.

However, once again, the 3rd generation Swift’s launch in Pakistan is seemingly taking place at the wrong time, as Suzuki is reportedly planning to debut the 4th generation Swift in Japan.

The all-new Swift will be launched in Japan in the second or the third quarter of the current calendar year, with several styling and design changes.

The subcompact hatchback will be based on a renewed Heartect platform that is lighter and stiffer than the current generation. It will have slightly tweaked versions of the Dualjet and Boosterjet engines that will make more horsepower (hp) and torque than the current model, and will also get new comfort and safety features.

Swift in Pakistan

The 3rd generation Suzuki Swift debuted globally in 2016 and is expected to launch here by the end of February just months before it is set to be replaced with the latest generation around the world.

The Pakistani version will be powered by a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 90 hp and 20 Nm of torque, and is paired with either a 5-speed manual, a CVT automatic, or a 5-speed AGS gearbox.

Although the rest of the world will be getting the 4th generation Suzuki Swift soon, the Pakistani market is likely to have the 3rd generation for the foreseeable future.