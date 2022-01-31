SC Allows Punjab Govt to Resume Ravi Urban Development Project

The Supreme Court (SC) has allowed the Government of Punjab to resume construction on the River Ravi Urban Development Project (RRUDP).

Aaj News reported that the SC has deferred the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) ruling that had declared the RRUDP unlawful. The apex court concluded that construction can be done on the sections of land for which payments have been made to the owners.

It also sent alerts to the case’s respondents to explain that it will be checked to see if it merits an intra-court appeal. If so, the case will be reverted to the LHC.

Prior to the SC’s ruling, LHC Justice Shahid Karim had declared the RRUDP unconstitutional on 24 January and had ordered for its development to be halted, citing a constitutional violation of Section 4 of the Ravi Urban Development Authority Act, 2020.

Consequently, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Friday (28 January) that the government will challenge the LHC’s decision in the SC. He told reporters that the Ravi Urban Development Project is critical to Lahore’s rapid expansion and that “this project will create a lot of new job opportunities and promote several sectors. This will also have a positive impact on environmental protection and reduce pollution”.

The main goal of the River Ravi Urban Development Project is the revitalization of the river and its surroundings. The project which is roughly 102,000-acre will potentially serve the demands of Lahore’s massive metropolitan population and is divided into three phases: Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III.

Phase-I covers over 44,800 acres, Phase-II covers approximately 28,000 acres, and Phase-III covers roughly 30,000 acres.