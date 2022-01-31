Superior Foundation Donated PKR 35 Million During COVID-19 to a Charitable Hospital

There is always an idea, a dream behind everything the human race has ever achieved. The Superior Group was founded on one such dream: to realize the dream of contributing to an economically Superior Pakistan.

To achieve such a glorious aim, TSG has launched various initiatives in the fields of education, healthcare, media, marketing, and many more. To this end, Superior’s focus to integrate emotional intelligence and entrepreneurial culture in the social and educational fabric has been a key tool as well.

Superior Foundation for Research & Development

Based on a continuously evolving approach with TSG’s principles set in stone, the group has grown over the past two decades. Despite continuing to make a lasting impact across a plethora of social and developmental avenues, one of the proudest achievements of the group is the foundation of the Superior Foundation for Research & Development back in 2010.

Superior Foundation for Research and Development (SFRD) is a registered non-profitable and non-political foundation. The foundation and its purposes reflect the group’s goals and objectives as it aims to provide a platform for research and development to contribute to the goal of making Pakistan economically Superior.

The SFRD is overarchingly responsible for implementing the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of The Superior Group (TSG). As an implementation arm, it not only works closely with all the companies under The Superior Group umbrella but also with other organizations operating within the spheres of its areas of focus.

Back in 2010, the SFRD was launched to facilitate the provision of key knowledge tools, support and participate in research initiatives, and contribute to the social developmental projects while ensuring the participation of all relevant stakeholders.

Over the past decade or so, the Foundation has broadened the scope of its activities to include a clear mandate for policy advocacy, community development, evidence generation for policy influencing, and building partnerships for socio-economic and policy reforms in multiple areas.

The Foundation is now focused on contributing to the following areas of social, economic, and educational development:

Educational Assistance and Quality Healthcare Support Initiatives

Designing, supporting, and implementing initiatives to foster socio-economic and cultural development of all segments of society with particular emphasis on educational, healthcare, and sustainable initiatives for disadvantaged and marginalized segments.

Social and Marginalised Communities Support

Undertaking measures to help increase access to all basic services and striving to ameliorate quality issues associated with services provided by the public and private sectors.

Peacebuilding and Community Resilience

Initiating and supporting initiatives for policy advocacy at all levels of governance to support ongoing or newly designed reform processes.

Creating synergy between different stakeholders for sustainable development and building partnerships at all levels across different sectors to further the agenda of sustainable development.

Providing a forum for the participation of all concerned stakeholders and enabling dialogue to develop a balanced approach.

Youth Capacity Building

Undertaking measures to support the adoption of mechanisms of inclusive and pro-poor governance while engaging with youth and relevant segments of the communities to reform and inform public policies and implementation systems.

Supporting Research & Development and Entrepreneurial Mindset

Ensuring the availability of the connectivity mechanisms, key knowledge tools, and other necessary resources. Undertaking steps to define, support, enable, and conduct meaningful research and participating in regional and international research initiatives.

Media Advocacy to Project Local Talent and a Softer Image of Pakistan

Collaborating with partners and stakeholders to underline the potential of the Pakistani youth and nation at large and promoting tolerance through dialogue involving minorities and fringe groups.

Enabling Financial Stability

With a revived focus on the entrepreneurial aspect of the economic developmental modules, the SFRD is now focused on designing and delivering indigenous education and training programs to promote entrepreneurship and enterprise development.

In that, the Foundation is mandated to conduct primary hands-on research that will be utilized in the classroom as well as disseminated at national and international levels.

One of the fundamental goals of the SFRD is to educate Pakistani society about the long-term fruits of the entrepreneurial approach to financial sustainability and development. Moreover, the Foundation is committed to promoting entrepreneurial culture in keeping in view of local economic, social, political, and geographical circumstances of the people.

In accordance with the entrepreneurial approach, the Foundation will also collaborate with the national and international organizations to promote entrepreneurship culture in Pakistan especially among youth, women, and disadvantaged communities. This approach is bound to facilitate mentorship and on-the-job assistance for potential as well as existing entrepreneurs.

Owing to the diversification of The Superior Group, three functional entities working under TSG facilitate the SFRD to foster high-quality research outcomes, nurture creative minds, enable personal development, and ensure the provision of quality healthcare.

The three functional entities are Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Center for Entrepreneurship Development (CMACED), Azra Naheed Center for Research and Development (ANCRD), and Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Teaching & Research Hospital.

Resolving Socio-Economic Crises

Provided that the SFRD was launched in the image of The Superior Group, therefore, the Foundation is well aligned with the national development agenda. All of the SFRD initiatives correspond to the international and national efforts to resolve socio-economic crises.

The SFRD and the entities working under it are actively contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SGDs), which have been adopted as national goals by the National Assembly of Pakistan. The Superior Group and the SFRD, by extension, are currently focusing on the following SDGs:

SDG 1 – No Poverty SDG 2 – Zero Hunger SDG 3 – Good Health and Well Being SDG 4 – Quality Education SDG 5 – Gender Equality SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure SDG 10 – Reduced Inequality SDG 17 – Building Partnerships

Extending Support in Times of COVID

The COVID-19 Pandemic really put the human race to test as the virus brought normal life across the globe to a sudden halt. The Superior Foundation collaborated with its partners to play to assist the society’s marginalized communities who were hit hard by the pandemic-related lockdowns and the consequent loss of income.

Some of the initiatives that SFRD embarked upon in this regard were the provision of ration and food support for about 100,000 deserving families and donations to a chosen charitable hospital in form of modern equipment, including:

Cone-beam Computed Tomography System (CBCT) worth $39,500:

The CBCT is an imaging technology that allows dentists to evaluate the underlying bone structure, as well as the nerve pathways and surrounding soft tissues with the help of an imaging machine rotating around the patient’s head.

Anotamage Table worth $100,000:

The Anatomage Table is the most technologically advanced 3D anatomy visualization and virtual dissection tool for anatomy and physiology education. The Anatomage Table is being adopted by many of the world’s leading medical schools and institutions.

Spin Tissue Processor worth $47,500:

A Spin Tissue Processor is a compact, benchtop carousel tissue processor, its unique design uses programmable gentle centrifugal force to augment the normal vertical agitation process associated with carousel processors.

The pandemic exposed the cracks in the global financial, educational, and healthcare system to the fullest extent. While the governments across the world moved to alleviate the misery of the people, social welfare organizations also initiated projects to contribute to the cause. In a way, the whole world came together to fight the virus as one.

Admittedly, there is still a lot to be done; however, the show of global solidarity in fighting off the virus is one of the proud milestones for the human race. SFRD believes in human resilience and the power of collaboration as it is the only way to a secure and sustainable future.