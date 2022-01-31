Atif Mian Explains Why Pakistan’s Economy is Caught in a Boom-Bust Cycle

Pakistani-American economist and former member of Pakistan’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), Atif Mian, has said that Pakistan’s growth process is unbalanced as high growth is fundamentally unsustainable, resulting in a vicious cycle where an uptick in growth is followed by a currency crisis.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Atif Mian Blames Govt for The Failing Economy

The economist took to Twitter to point out systematic flaws in Pakistan’s economy that have led to the current account approaching 5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Pakistan's current account swung positive when Covid contracted GDP in 2020 But as GDP started recovering in 2021, it has again gone deeply negative – approaching 5% of GDP now What does this tell us? 🧵 — Atif Mian (@AtifRMian) January 30, 2022

Atif pointed out that Pakistan’s current account swung positive when the GDP contracted in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, as the economy started recovering in 2021, it has severely declined.

He attributed this trend to growth being captured by an unproductive few. The economist said that this disincentives investment in productive capacity making the country less competitive in global exports.

Secondly, he continued, rents earned in unproductive sectors (like real estate capital gains) are used to import goods and services.

Atif pointed out that there is tension between these two forces as the country cannot afford to purchase from the rest of the world if it hasn’t expanded its productive capacity first.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Govt Expects Inflation to Remain in Double Digits in the Coming Month

This results in a vicious cycle where an uptick in growth is followed by a currency crisis. He added that this cycle has continued for the last forty years.