Zong Organizes Digital Health Awareness Session on Omicron Variant

Zong 4G, in collaboration with telehealth startup Sehat Kahani, organized a digital health session on the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus for all the country at large. Employees and their families also attended this useful session.

Of late, Omicron has taken the world by storm as the most infectious variant of Covid, causing a rapid surge in the spread of Covid-19 worldwide and giving rise to the 5th wave of the pandemic in Pakistan.

Being aware of the virus’s changing patterns and the risks it brings for Pakistan, Zong joined forces with Sehat Kahani to educate the people about preventing the disease and leading a healthy life amid the pandemic and its new variants.

“We want to equip all our people with the right information regarding Coronavirus and its emerging variants of which Omicron is the latest and most infectious,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson. “With most of the people continuing to work from home, it was crucial to educate them and those around them on the hazards of Omicron and the ways to prevent it to lead a healthy life amid the surge.”

“We’re happy to have joined hands with Sehat Kahani once again, this time to appraise our people and their loved ones about how Omicron behaves so that it can be avoided as much as possible. This is just a small show of our care for Zong employees and all other Pakistanis,” the spokesperson added.

Zong had partnered with Sehat Kahani last year to offer thousands of free remote and online consultations for the marginalized strata of society. This collaboration is still ongoing and shall continue to support the people of Pakistan.

Zong offered more than 12,000 e-health consultations to the underprivileged members of the community via the Sehat Kahani Retail app. 7,000 of these consultations facilitated Covid-19 relief patients whereas 5,000 consultations were applicable to non-Covid cases.