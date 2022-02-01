3 Billion Tons of Coal Discovered in Sindh

The Sindh Government has discovered 3 billion tons of coal reserves in block 1 of Thar coalfield, Thar.

The discovered reserves are the second largest deposits of coal in Pakistan, according to the official notification issued by the provincial government. The reserves of the coals are equivalent to 5 billion barrels of crude oil.

Pakistan has coal deposits in Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan. The total coal resources of Pakistan are reported to be approximately 185 Billion tons.

Pakistan ranks 38th in the world for Coal consumption, accounting for about 0.9 percent of the world’s total consumption of 1,139,471,430 tons.

The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah congratulated the masses of the country for the discovery of rich coal reserves which will be enough for the generation of electricity and various other purposes in the future.

He said the discovery is tantamount to the development and progress of Tharparkar district and the province at large.