CDA to Turn Islamabad into Pakistan’s First Pedestrian Friendly City

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to limit the use of private transport in Islamabad to reduce pollution. Recently, the Chairman of CDA, Dr. Naveed Iftikhar met a well-known urban policy specialist to discuss the prospects of making the capital territory pedestrian-friendly.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the policy expert discussed the need for adequate signposting, frequent awareness campaigns, as well as a thorough analysis of pedestrian needs. He highlighted the lack of facilities and infrastructure that are necessary to promote pedestrianism in the city.

ALSO READ Petrol Prices to Remain Unchanged Despite a Massive Jump in International Prices

The chairman stated that the excessive use of private transport is the main culprit behind the increased air pollution in Islamabad, and discussed the enforcement of paid parking and the launch of a bus service that will start operations in March 2022. He also apprised the policy specialist regarding the creation of a map for pedestrian use.

The expert stated that an intricate strategy is required in order to limit the use of private transport in the capital city, and offered to assist CDA in its formulation and implementation.

Pollution in Islamabad

In a grim revelation that surfaced recently, air pollution in Islamabad set a new record last month, according to the data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). On December 22, 2021, between 4 pm to 12 am, the concentration of PM 2.5 averaged 280.3 micrograms per cubic meter, which is the highest in the city’s history.

An EPA official stated that the air quality of Islamabad has worsened largely due to the increased vehicular emissions as well as the dry and cold weather. The government has directed CDA to work out ways to reduce pollution caused by these emissions.