Here’s When Quetta Gladiators’ Platinum Superstars Will Join the Team

Star English opener, Jason Roy is set to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow and join the Quetta Gladiators squad for the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Advertisement

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi to Become a Force Again as New Superstars Join the Squad

According to details, Roy will travel from the Caribbean to London and then arrive in Pakistan via Dubai. He will enter the PSL bio-secure bubble after returning a negative COVID-19 test and will be allowed to join the squad after spending the required time in quarantine.

However, there is still no news regarding Roy’s English teammate, James Vince. Vince was also a part of England’s squad for their recently concluded T20I series against West Indies. It is expected that Vince will join Roy in Quetta’s dressing room within the next few days as well.

Both the players are Quetta’s platinum picks for this season. While Roy was picked up by Quetta in the PSL 2022 draft, Vince was traded in from Multan Sultans prior to the draft.

ALSO READ Alex Hales Questions England’s Decision to Cancel Pakistan Tour

Quetta Gladiators are currently at the third spot at the PSL points table having won one of their first three matches. Roy and Vince’s arrival to their squad will provide them with a much-needed lift as they look to make it to the PSL playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

You can also check out the complete PSL schedule here!