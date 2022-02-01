Islamabad United Appoints a New Vice-Captain

Islamabad United has appointed explosive middle-order batter, Asif Ali as their new vice-captain. Asif was appointed as the vice-captain prior to the start of Islamabad’s match against Multan Sultans in PSL 7 tonight.

Asif has been a part of Islamabad United since the inaugural edition of the tournament and is the most senior member of the squad. Asif is the only player in the squad who was part of Islamabad’s title win in the first edition of the tournament. He was instrumental for United in both their title-winning seasons in PSL 1 and PSL 3.

The ‘six-hitting machine’ thanked his teammates and the Islamabad United franchise for naming him as the vice-captain of the side. He said that he is excited that the franchise has entrusted him with more responsibility and will give his best in the role.

Islamabad’s captain, Shadab Khan announced Asif as the vice-captain of the side and he handed him his cap during a team meeting prior to the start of the match.

Watch the video here:

Asif is the longest-serving player in the history of the franchise. He has scored 879 runs at an average of 25.85 and a magnificent strike rate of 164.29 in 56 matches he has played for Islamabad United. He is third on the list of most PSL sixes, having struck 68 sixes in only 46 innings.