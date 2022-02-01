Motorola Edge 30 Pro to Launch Internationally in February

Motorola’s Edge 30 Pro has been in the spotlight since the Edge X30 made its official debut in the Chinese market last year and now speculations of this upcoming flagship making an official debut in the international market are going around.

The international variant will follow a similar design profile as the Chinese variant, with similar hardware and spec sheet, however, under a new name, the Moto Edge 30 Pro. The speculations further claim that the Edge 30 Pro might compete with the Xiaomi 12 Pro in the global market.

However, the new rumors suggest that the Edge 30 Pro might be launching with an altogether different name in the Indian market. It’ll go by the Motorola Edge X30 in the Chinese market, by Edge 30 Pro in the global market, and a different name, which hasn’t yet been shared, in the Indian market.

Furthermore, the global Edge 30 Pro might also come with more color options than the Chinese variant which is only available in Black and White.

To remind you, the global variant of the handset is expected to sport a 6.7″ OLED Full HD+ display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a 567Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it’ll house the same Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset as the Motorola Edge X30 and will pack either 8/12GB or 128/256GB of storage.

For photography, it will feature a triple rear camera system that’ll include a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It’ll also include a 60 MP selfie cam which may or may not be of the under-display variety. Powering the smartphone will be a large 5,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging that is claimed to juice up the device from zero to 100% within 35 minutes.

The Edge 30 Pro is expected to make its international debut somewhere in February, however, there’s no official information shared by the company yet, so take it with a grain of salt.