Motorola’s Upcoming Flagship Phone Will Have a 200MP Main Camera [Leak]

Lenovo-owned Motorola made a comeback in the smartphone industry with the release of Motorola Edge+, in early 2020. Now, the company seems to be working towards stepping up its flagship game with an upcoming device that is rumored to come with impressive specs and internals.

According to the German website TechnikNews, Motorola’s next-generation flagship smartphone might prove to be a worthy challenger to the best Android phones launching this year.

Codenamed “Frontier,” the upcoming smartphone is said to have a 200MP main camera built by Samsung. Rumors from last year suggested that the company might be making use of Samsung’s huge camera sensor, so the new leak doesn’t entirely come as a surprise.

Motorola Frontier Specifications (Rumored)

The much-anticipated Motorola Frontier will be equipped with a 6.67″ P-OLED curved display that will offer a Full HD+ resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate. On the front, the Frontier might feature a 60 MP OV60A OmniVision sensor for selfies, as found on the previously announced Edge X30.

The report by the German website claims that the Motorola Frontier will be powered by the successor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, under the hood. This is a rather similar chip, with the difference that it’s manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm process instead of Samsung’s. The chip is said to have a part number of SM8475.

In terms of storage, the device may arrive in two variants, an 8/128 GB storage variant and a 12/256 GB storage variant. The Motorola Frontier is likely to run on the Android 12 interface.

While the report gives no information regarding the battery powering the device, it does, however, mention that the smartphone will support advanced charging capabilities such as 125W wired charging paired with 50W wireless charging.

For the optics, Motorola Frontier is expected to feature a triple-lens setup. It will include Samsung’s 200MP sensor as the primary lens, supported by Samsung’s 50MP ultrawide snapper and Sony’s 12MP telephoto.

Although at present, there is no word on the launch date and final marketing name of the Motorola Frontier, we expect to hear more about the design and specs of this upcoming smartphone in the coming weeks.