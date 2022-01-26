Motorola Edge 30 Pro to Feature Under-Display Fingerprint Reader: Leak

Motorola has made quite a comeback in recent years, giving us some of the best phones in the market. From a budget-friendly smartphone to a premium flagship, you’ll always find something of quality depending on your requirement and tastes when it comes to Motorola.

The Moto Edge X30 premiered last year in China as the world’s first smartphone housing the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and now rumors suggest that the device is all set to make an international debut. As per some recent speculations, the Moto Edge X30 might be getting a rebrand as the Moto Edge 30 Pro for the global market.

The latest renders of the smartphone shared by Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore via MySmartPrice, reveal some of the key specifications as well as the design of the Moto Edge 30 Pro.

Moto Edge X30 Specifications

Looking at new renders, the device gives you a sense of deja vu at the first glance as it follows a similar design profile as the Chinese variant as the hardware and rest of the specifications of the phone are expected to be the same. The device follows a two-toned design with a spherical triple camera unit mounted on the rear panel.

In terms of the display, the Edge 30 Pro flaunts a 6.7″ OLED Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also offers 100 percent coverage of the DCI P3 color gamut and HDR10+ support. The display has a punch-hole housing a 60MP selfie camera.

For photography, the device features a triple-lens setup, that includes a 50MP primary sensor, supported by a 50MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone runs on MYUX 3.0 on top of Android 12 OS. One major change revealed by the renders is the placement of the fingerprint sensor, the Moto Edge 30 Pro will feature an under-display fingerprint sensor instead of the side-mounted sensor of the Moto Edge X30.

Under the hood, the Edge 30 pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and will pack up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will house a large 5,000mAh battery that will support 68W fast charging.

The global version of the Moto Edge 30 Pro has the model number XT2201-4. A recent report claimed that the Edge 30 Pro is expected to hit the Indian market in a month or two. However, as of now, there is no information available on the release date or international pricing of the Edge 30 Pro.