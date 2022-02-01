Meta Introduces 3D Avatars to Instagram Stories

It seems like the Meta envisioned, digital world of 3D avatars is here and will soon be making its way to the mainstream landscape.

In a statement, issued on Tuesday, Meta announced that it will be introducing its 3D avatars to Instagram stories, while for Facebook Messenger it will be rolling out updated avatars. This new update will allow the users in the United States, Canada, and Mexico to show up as their digital avatars in stickers, feed posts, and Facebook profile pictures.

The 3D avatar feature will bring something unique for users from diverse backgrounds including those with cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids in several colors on all platforms, including VR. To support especially abled people and promote inclusivity, the update has also brought wheelchairs, that can be used in stickers on Facebook, in Messenger chats, and in Instagram Stories or DMs (direct messages).

The company is also improving the overall facade of avatars by adjusting certain facial features and giving them a more detailed, authentic, and life-like look.

In a statement posted to his Facebook profile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said,

We’re updating Meta avatars with a lot more expressions, faces and skin tones, as well as wheelchairs and hearing aids.” He further added, “We’re starting to experiment with digital clothing too. You can use your avatar across Quest, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. One day you’ll have multiple avatars ranging from expressive to photorealistic. Looking forward to sharing more soon.

The new update will allow the users to use the same avatar across all Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. This means that any recently made changes to the user’s avatar will be visible across other meta platforms as well. Additionally, users will also have the option to create individual avatars for different platforms.

The company first introduced personalized 3D avatars back in 2020 with an aim to compete with Snapchat’s Bitmoji feature and has been continuously updating them ever since. With an aim to make the features more customizable and personalized, the company has recently introduced new and unique avatar options for eyes, noses, beards, and hairstyles.