Redmi K50 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to Launch Before MediaTek Models – Leak

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K50 series in February, with a mix of high-end Snapdragon and Dimensity SoCs, but not at the same time.

Senior Vice President Lu Weibing highlighted that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model is likely to arrive first, followed by the Dimensity 9000 model.

Xiaomi is expected to launch four phones in February including the Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+ and K50 Gaming. However, there is still some uncertainty about which models will get which chipset.

Current updates highlight that the two Pro models will feature the Qualcomm chipsets, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the Redmi K50 Pro+ and a Snapdragon 870 for the regular Pro model. Keep in mind that both the K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ featured the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The rest of the models are expected to feature MediaTek chipsets. Redmi K50 Gaming is expected to feature the Dimensity 9000 and may become the first to use the new chip, followed by Oppo, Realme, Vivo, and Honor.

A previous leak revealed that the Redmi K50 Gaming would measure 162 x 76.8 x 8.45 mm and will weigh 210 grams.

The top of the line K50 Pro+ will be equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED 2K curved edge panel, supporting a high refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It will feature Gorilla Glass Victus along with dual VC liquid cooling for premium heat-dissipation during periods of intensive gaming.

The base model Redmi K50 is expected to use a new chip from MediaTek reported as the Dimensity 7000 or the 8000. It is expected to be a 5 nm chip without a Cortex-X2 core, four A78 and four A55 cores, and a Mali-G510 MC6 GPU.

The K50 series will come with Android 12-based MIUI 13 and 50W charging for the base model and 120W for the Pro models, going from 0% to 100% within 17 minutes, and are expected to include a 108MP rear camera and a periscope telephoto shooter.

The Gaming model will keep its shoulder triggers and is likely to be released as the next generation Poco F GT. Xiaomi is also expected to launch the K50 series with the best haptic engine in the industry.

The Dimensity 8000 powered K50 model is likely to retail for 1,999 Yuan or $316. The K50 series is expected to be revealed at the official Redmi launch event, to be held later this month.