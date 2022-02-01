Telenor, Ministry of Education Partner to Pilot Taleemabad in Model Virtual Schools

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Telenor Pakistan to pilot Taleemabad in six primary level public schools to be called Model Virtual Schools.

Advertisement

The signing ceremony was held today at the Ministry of Federal Education and was attended by Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mehmood, CEO Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan, and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Telenor Pakistan, Kamal Ahmad.

Under this partnership, Telenor Pakistan aims at extending high-quality standardized digital education to the underserved students and schools in Pakistan through its award-winning EdTech platform, Taleemabad, the country’s first digital education platform based on the Single National Curriculum (SNC) and is endorsed by the Ministry of Federal Education.

At the pilot stage, Telenor Pakistan will be equipping six Model Virtual Schools with basic IT hardware and digital learning management system for teachers, students, and administration while also providing them with the tools and skills necessary to cope with the new normal.

Commenting on the development, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, said, “With over 23 million out-of-school children across the country, we believe it is our responsibility to innovate and introduce sustainable solutions that enable masses through digitalization and can stand the test of time.”

“We are humbled and pleased to have joined hands with the Ministry of Education and Professional Training through Taleemabad app to bring online the Single National Curriculum and advance together towards the vision of a Digital Pakistan,” he added.

Advertisement

Telenor Pakistan aims to take digital learning to one million out-of-school children by 2023, making education more accessible through the power of technology, bridging the digital skills gap, and contributing to the EdTech ecosystem, while supporting the government in its Digital Pakistan ambition.