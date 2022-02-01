Punjab Excise Department Launches Another E-Auction for Special Number Plates

Punjab’s Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Department has launched another e-auction for special number plates to enable the vehicle owners to book their universal registration number plates from the comfort of their homes.

The latest number plate e-Auction is for motorcycles and passenger vehicles only. The bidding has begun from February 1, 2022, and will continue till March 7, 2022, as per the schedule shown in the image. Interested parties can partake in the e-auction via the Punjab ET&NC department’s official website.

The e-auction has been conceived to encourage the masses to register their vehicles into the new computerized database, which allows the ET&NC department to keep a detailed record of vehicles, as well as a healthy revenue stream.

It is also intended to facilitate people in booking a special registration number of their choice without having to stand in long queues at the office.

Action Against Unauthorized Number Plates

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Muntazir Mehdi had earlier issued a stern warning to unauthorized number plate users, stating that, instead of being fined, such motorists will have to face up to two years in prison, along with a fine of Rs. 200,000 under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 97A.

The makers of fake number plates can also face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to Rs. 100,000. The vehicles with fake number plates are especially hard to track down in case of hot pursuit.

These efforts are being made in a bid to curb vehicular crimes that are on the rise in Punjab these days. The e-auction is also geared towards getting the maximum number of vehicles into the national database to allow for better traceability.