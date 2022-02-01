Vivo T1 to Compete With Redmi Note 11 Pro and Realme 9 Pro

In November 2021, Vivo announced the T1 and T1x smartphones in China. Now the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has teased the arrival of the T1 in India. Rumors claim that the T1 to be launched in India may be different than its Chinese counterpart.

The Chinese variant of the Vivo T1 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G, while reports from India Today Tech claim that the T1 will feature the Snapdragon 695. The official teaser also reveals that the rear design of the handset will be different from the Chinese variant and is likely to pack different specs as well.

The latest T-lineup will replace the existing Y-lineup in the country and will include performance-driven phones that will be sold online. With the T-lineup, the company aims to rival the likes of Xiaomi and other brands that have dominated the online market.

Vivo X-series will continue to offer flagship devices, whereas its V-lineup will include mid-range models. The Vivo T1, meanwhile, will be priced under $268.

The report also highlights that the Realme 9 Pro 5G, set to launch later this month in India, will be equipped with the Snapdragon 695 SoC and is expected to be priced at $242.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G powered by the Snapdragon 695 in India later this month or in March.

Vivo T1 will receive fierce competition from both Realme 9 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G owing to similar specs and price range.

For now, Vivo T1 landing pages are live on Vivo India’s official website and Flipkart. The Vivo T1 is set to launch on February 9th in the country and will also be updated with some of the key specs within the upcoming days.