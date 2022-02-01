Zong 4G Introduces Pak-China Friendship Bundle on Chinese New Year 2022

Zong has launched Pak-China Friendship Bundle to celebrate both countries’ friendship that has weathered the test of time and grown even stronger over the years.

Advertisement

Through the bundle, Zong’s prepaid subscribers will get 525 Minutes for just PKR 250+Tax with a validity of 7 days. Furthermore, the postpaid and prepaid customers can also avail 2250 Minutes for just PKR 750+ tax with a validity of 30 days. To subscribe to the offer, users can dial *4083#.

The bundles can be subscribed via the My Zong App, as well as through the Zong Online Shop. For further assistance, dial 310 (3101 for Corporate Customers) – 051 111 222 111.

“The friendship between China and Pakistan has never faltered, no matter how difficult the circumstances,” Zong’s official spokesperson said.

“Zong has introduced this magnificent Pak-China Friendship Bundle to commemorate that very history and spirit of friendship. We couldn’t think of a better time to commemorate our friendship than the Chinese New Year!” the spokesperson added.

Zong is Pakistan’s ICT-led digital transformation torchbearer. Zong 4G is committed to serving the Pakistani people in new and innovative ways, driven by its enthusiasm for consumer empowerment and facilitation.

Advertisement

The company is credited with pioneering 4G in Pakistan and running the first successful 5G test in the country, in addition to its ongoing network transformation initiatives to provide users with best-in-class services.