Gmail’s New Layout Will be Rolling Out Soon

After spending years on the same layout, looks like Gmail is finally getting a redesign. The year 2022 is indeed full of surprises.

Advertisement

Google recently announced that it’ll soon be changing Gmail’s layout. The redesign would also bring changes to the integration of other Google apps like Google Chat, Meet, and Spaces. The underlying reason for this change in design is to allot separate windows to the company’s other business-focused applications like Workplace suite and to reduce the number of distractions a user faces while working.

This new upgrade, called the integrated view, will provide the user with easy access and navigation to other tools without always having them cluttered around the screen in a cluttered fashion. The new upgrade clearly demonstrates the company’s objective to assimilate all its work-focused products in one place, while tools like Spaces will let you jump to a spreadsheet without having to leave Gmail.

The American search engine giant has announced that the integrated view will only be coming to the users of Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, Nonprofit, G Suite Basic, or Business account.

It won’t, as of now, be available to either Workspace Essentials or the non-paying regular customers.

ALSO READ Google Confirms Affordable Pixel 6 Through Official Teasers

The upcoming feature will be available for testing from February 8th onwards, while by April, anyone who hasn’t opted for the upgrade will be switched over automatically to the new layout, with an option to switch back in settings. That option will be removed for good by the end of Q2 2022 according to Google after the new layout becomes the “standard Gmail experience”.