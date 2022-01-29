Google Confirms Affordable Pixel 6 Through Official Teasers

The cheaper Google Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a, has endlessly appeared in leaks and speculations, but we finally have something official from Google itself. The search engine giant has officially teased the affordable handset to a select audience in the form of a coloring book.

This coloring book was sent to members of the Pixel Superfans group which, as the name says, includes fans of Pixel devices. Folks over at Droid-Life happen to be a member of this group and got their hands on the coloring book.

According to Droid Life’s report, the coloring book has a QR code that takes you to a website that shows off Android 12’s Dynamic Themes with coloring tools. The same coloring book also mentions the unannounced Pixel 6a.

It is unclear whether Google planned to announce the Pixel 6a this early or the coloring book was supposed to ship later. But what is clear is that the Pixel 6a is real because Google itself has just confirmed it.

There is no more information in the coloring book, but thanks to leaks, we know that the Pixel 6a is rumored to launch in May this year. It is expected to boast a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by Google’s own Tensor chip and the base configuration will be 8GB/128GB.

The dual-camera setup on the back will consist of a 12MP duo and the selfie camera will be an 8MP shooter. It will boot Android 12 and will get 3 years’ worth of OS updates.