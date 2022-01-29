Google May Be Hiring Qualcomm Engineers for its 2nd Gen Smartphone Chip

The latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro feature one of the best-performing cameras among modern-day Android smartphones thanks to the company’s innovative hardware-software integrations. Google is now hiring for a new San Diego-based team for camera image signal processor design.

In the latest report by AndroidCentral, Google’s new hiring could be for the design and development of the next generation of Google Tensor SoC, rumored to be codenamed ‘Cloudripper’ with model number ‘GS201.’

Mike Coulter, senior director at Google, posted the hiring announcement on LinkedIn expressing that the company plans on forming a San Diego-based Camera ISP design and verification team that has openings at all levels. Prior to joining Google, Mike Coulter was the Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm for over 4 years.

Another Twitter user, Anshel Sag speculated that Google may be trying to poach talent from Qualcomm, also based in San Diego.

Looks like @madebygoogle is building a team in #SanDiego for camera-facing parts of the Tensor SoC. I wonder where they may be trying to hire from… pic.twitter.com/Z1fkeS1tLJ — Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) January 27, 2022

Google is also reportedly working on the 2nd generation Tensor chip, expected to be announced later this year and is likely to be integrated into the upcoming Pixel 7 series devices.

Further details regarding the 2nd generation Tensor chip have not been officially announced, yet.