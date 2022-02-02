Here’s the Real Reason Behind Shortage of Paracetamol in Pakistan

The Drug and Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has served show-cause notices to 15 pharmaceutical companies as the country struggles to deal with the shortage of Paracetamol, which is sold under the brand name Panadol.

According to details, the DRAP has asked these companies to clarify why they have failed to cater to the market demand of Paracetamol despite having full authorization of ramping up its production in case of countrywide shortage.

Speaking regarding the development, a senior DRAP official, on the condition of anonymity, told that the initial surge in demand for Paracetamol was recorded when cases of Dengue virus increased in the country during the winter season.

While its demand was catered to some extent during Dengue season, it became unavailable as the country witnessed the resurgence of Coronavirus in the form of Omicron variant for which it is prescribed in most mild to moderate cases.

The development comes in the wake of media reports which claimed that Paracetamol is unavailable in pharmacies all over the country and is being traded in the black market at an exorbitant rate.

Medically known as acetaminophen, Paracetamol is an essential medicine that cures fever and mild to moderate body aches and headaches. It is also prescribed to COVID-19 patients. The medicine was widely available in medical stores until a few weeks ago but it is unavailable as per the latest reports.

Via: Dawn