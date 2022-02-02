Nokia Smartphones Will Last Even Longer Soon

HMD Global, the Finnish company behind Nokia smartphones has announced an extended warranty plan for its handsets. For only $10 (Rs 1,760), Nokia will give you an additional 12 months warranty for your smartphone, letting you keep it for a lot longer.

Advertisement

The campaign is only starting in the US for now, but it is expected to roll out in other markets around the globe eventually. The extended warranty will add to the phone’s original warranty period and will cover mechanical and electrical failures.

Not only that, but HMD Global is also introducing protection plans for customers whose phones are more likely to get accidental or liquid damage.

There are two protection plans. The first one offers 14 months of protection while the second option brings 24 months. The pricing for these plans will start at $19 and will also include the extended warranty service without the extra $10.

However, these protection plans will not cover every single mishap. The Finnish company has ruled out the following accidents:

Damage due to negligence, gross misconduct, or normal wear and tear.

Cosmetic damages (dent on outer body damage, stripping of color, scratches, etc.)

Software issues beyond the Manufacturer’s Limited Warranty, malware, and damages to accessories.

Theft or loss of the device.

Damage or loss of insured equipment following a fire.

The protection service will only be available to new Nokia devices that have been activated no more than 30 days ago. The extended warranty plan will only be eligible for phones activated less than 90 days ago.