PCB Suspends Umpire Faisal Afridi for Breaching PSL’s Bio-Bubble

Faisal Khan Afridi of the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires has been suspended for five Pakistan Super League 2022 matches and fined 50 percent of his match fee for breaching the event’s health and safety protocols.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sarfaraz Ahmed Responds to Salman Butt for Lecturing Him Over Captaincy

Faisal will now complete his isolation period in the hotel before being allowed to travel to Lahore for the Lahore-leg matches, which will commence on 10 February.

Tournament Director Salman Naseer said, “The PCB had announced it will follow a zero-tolerance approach towards any health and safety breaches. This decision demonstrates our resolve and commitment to deliver a successful event in which all participants remain secure so that they continue to be available to their sides and entertain millions of fans following this event worldwide.”

Faisal Khan Afridi had pleaded guilty to the charge and offered his regrets.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Responds to Viral Video of a Disappointed Young Fan

The decision was made by the PCB COVID-19 Committee, which also included Usman Wahla apart from Salman Naseer. While making the decision, the panel took into consideration all facts of the incident.