Sarfaraz Ahmed Responds to Salman Butt for Lecturing Him Over Captaincy

Quetta Gladiators captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed has lashed out at former cricketer, Salman Butt, after he criticized his actions on the field. Butt, in a video on his YouTube channel, stated that Sarfaraz’s actions on the field are uncalled for as he does not treat his teammates right.

Butt further stated that Sarfaraz is not doing himself any favors by reacting in such a way. He should be held responsible for his actions and should be blamed for Quetta’s poor performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) over the past two years.

The former opener stated that Sarfaraz does not talk to his players instead he shouts at them. He added that Sarfaraz should be criticized for his authoritarian rule over the team.

Watch the video of Butt’s remarks here:

This is What Salman Butt Said About Sarfraz Ahmad pic.twitter.com/UgjpCTrBlN — Fatima Mohsin 🇵🇰 (@MahamOfficial_2) February 2, 2022

Sarfaraz did not take Butt’s comments lightly and responded to his criticism on Twitter. Sarfaraz said that he does not pay much heed to a person who sold out Pakistan by involving himself in match-fixing.

Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai .#justsying — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) February 2, 2022

Sarfaraz’s Gladiators are currently on the third spot in the PSL points table. They have so far won one and lost two in the three matches. Quetta’s next match is scheduled against Islamabad United on 3 February at National Stadium Karachi.

