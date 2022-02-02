Updated PSL 2022 Points Table as Qalandars Defeat Zalmi in Match 9

Lahore Qalandars registered their second victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by runs. Lahore climbed to the second spot in the PSL 2022 points table after their brilliant victory while Peshawar stayed at the fifth spot after suffering their second consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman continued his rich vein of form as he scored yet another half-century. He was ably supported by partner Abdullah Shafique who scored 41 runs off 31 balls and some late fireworks from Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Khan helped them to a challenging total of 199/4.

Peshawar had a torrid start to their innings as they lost opener Hazratullah Zazai in the first over of the match. Lahore picked wickets at regular intervals with young seedster Zaman Khan picking up 3 crucial wickets. Despite the efforts of Haider Ali, Peshawar were defeated convincingly as they could only score runs from the allotted 20 overs.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 4 4 0 – 8 +0.620 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 – 4 +0.557 Islamabad United 2 1 1 – 2 +0.673 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 – 2 +0.486 Peshawar Zalmi 3 1 2 – 2 -1.182 Karachi Kings 3 0 3 – 0 -0.998

