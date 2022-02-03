Here’s the List of Fastest Balls Bowled in PSL 2022

Pakistan is called the ‘breeding ground’ of fast bowlers. It has produced the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, and Mohammad Sami in the past.

Advertisement

In the current lot, we have Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Haris, all of whom can cross the 150 kilometers per hour (kph) mark.

Haris did that once again in the ninth match of the PSL 2022 against Peshawar Zalmi.

ALSO READ Hasan Ali Reveals the Toughest Time of His Cricketing Career

Bowling his first over, Haris steamed in and bowled quick from the word go. He bowled three 145+ deliveries before bowling the fastest delivery of 152.5 kph to opener Kamran Akmal. This was the fastest delivery of PSL 7 so far, breaking his own record of 149.4 kph against Multan Sultans.

ALSO READ Rizwan Close to Overtaking Babar as Number 1 T20I Batter in Latest ICC Rankings

Here are the fastest deliveries of PSL 7 so far:

Bowler Speed Opponent Haris Rauf (LQ) 152.5 kph Peshawar Zalmi Haris Rauf 149.4 kph Multan Sultans Naseem Shah (QG) 148.7 kph Peshawar Zalmi Haris Rauf 148.4 kph Karachi Kings Haris Rauf 148.3 kph Peshawar Zalmi

152.5 kph delivery is the tournament’s second-fastest overall. A bit of tweak to his technique and it’s only a matter of time before he crosses over the 155 kph barrier.

Before him, Mohammad Hasnain of Quetta Gladiators bowled a 152.6 kph delivery during the sixth season of the PSL. Shaheen Shah Afridi had also bowled the second fastest ball of the PSL 6 with the speed gun clocking 151.2 kph.

Advertisement

Note that Haris clocked 153 kph during the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. He was the joint-fastest bowler of the tournament with Enrich Nortje of South Africa (153 kph), followed by Shaheen Afridi (151 kph) and Dushmantha Chamira of Sri Lanka (150 kph).