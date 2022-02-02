Rizwan Close to Overtaking Babar as Number 1 T20I Batter in Latest ICC Rankings

Star wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan has inched further close to Babar Azam on the list of top T20 batters in the world. Rizwan is now only 7 rating points behind Babar in the updated rankings for T20I batters.

In the latest ICC rankings, Babar Azam is at the top with 805 rating points followed by Mohammad Rizwan with 798 points. South Africa’s Aiden Markram is third on the list with 796 points.

India’s KL Rahul has made gains in the latest rankings and he is now the number 4 T20I batter in the world. Former world number 1, Dawid Malan has slipped further down and is now at 5th place with 728 points. There have been no other major changes in the rankings. Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli is 10th on the list.

Here are the updated ICC rankings for T20I batters:

Rank Player Team Rating 1 Babar Azam Pakistan 805 2 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 798 3 Aiden Markram South Africa 796 4 KL Rahul India 729 5 Dawid Malan England 728 6 Aaron Finch Australia 709 7 Devon Conway New Zealand 703 8 Rassie van der Dussen South Africa 669 9 Martin Guptill New Zealand 658 10 Virat Kohli India 657

Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been brilliant for Pakistan especially in 2021. Rizwan won the T20I batter of the year award for 2021 for his record-breaking year. The duo not only broke partnership records together, but they also made numerous individual records as Pakistan enjoyed a memorable year in the shortest format of the game.