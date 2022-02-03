Punjab Govt to Start Hiring on 130,000 Vacant Posts

In a significant development, the Punjab government is set to start the hiring process on more than 130,000 vacant posts in various public departments across the province.

The development emerged from Circuit House Dera Ghazi Khan where Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, met with different political dignitaries of South Punjab.

During the meeting, CM Punjab said that the provincial government has already published the advertisements for these jobs, and candidates have been granted a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

Unlike the previous provincial government, the incumbent Punjab government is involved in serving citizens all over the province regardless of their political affiliations, CM Punjab added.

Besides, CM Punjab along with his Special Assistant Hassan Khawer and Advisor Hanif Patafi laid the foundation of a Mother and Child Hospital and OPD block of Teaching Hospital in DG Khan. The former will cost Rs. 3.80 billion while the latter will cost Rs. 3.84 billion.

CM Punjab also visited the 200-bed Cardiology Hospital. He expressed satisfaction with the pace of construction and ordered to ensure timely completion of the hospital.