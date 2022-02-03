PTA Blocks 58,000 SIMs Belonging to Deceased Persons

According to a reply submitted by PTA to the National Assembly (NA) standing committee on IT & Telecommunication, several measures have been taken by PTA to address the issuance of illegal SIMs.

Advertisement

PTA has been directed to adopt a five-finger detection system while verifying its customers to curb the menace of silicon thumb impressions. On the provision of data from NADRA, 58,000 SIMs belonging to deceased persons have been blocked.

ALSO READ IHC to Hear Petition Against Online Content Rules Today

According to PTA, NADRA has been asked to use the index finger for identification instead of thumb impressions. PTA, NADRA, and CMOs are also working on dual finger authentication systems for the issuance of SIMs.

According to PTA’s reply to the NA committee, PTA and NADRA are engaged in a consultation process to work out a foolproof mechanism to stop the issuance of illegal SIMs. During this process, the first meeting was held in PTA headquarters in late December 2021, and the second meeting was held in NADRA headquarters in the first week of January.

Representatives from PTA, NADRA, and CMOs held a detailed discussion on the issuance of SIMs through identity theft. During the second meeting in NADRA headquarters, technical experts from CMOs, NADRA, and PTA participated in testing for two-finger authentication on different LFD devices for issuance of SIMs. In this meeting, it was decided that NADRA will develop the AIPs for dual finger authentication and will share for implementation at the CMOs end.

ALSO READ Secretaries Committee Slams Govt for Hiring Foreign Consultants Instead of Civil Servants

According to PTA, two CMOs have been penalized for violation and 45 cases have been forwarded to FIA for investigation. SIM sale SoPs are being strictly enforced with procedures and punitive action taken in case of violations by CMOs. PTA also directed CMOs to install live finger detection devices for the issuance of SIMs.