Travel Advisory Issued for Tourists Heading to Murree

Rawalpindi’s district administration has advised tourists to adhere to traffic rules to reduce congestion in Murree as snow covered the hill station on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said that it had issued a travel advisory for tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information from the control center at 051-9269016 before traveling to Murree. They are to follow the instructions provided at Murree’s entry points, and violation of parking rules will result in legal consequences.

Tourists can also acquire information by calling the control room or the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Murree at 0321-5615668.

The spokesperson said that Murree has a detailed traffic plan to facilitate tourists, and motorists can call the Traffic Police helpline 051-9269200 for emergencies. Moreover, the local administration and traffic police are available in the area to help tourists.

Motorists are to maintain low tire pressure and refrain from pausing on roads to take pictures.

Rawalpindi’s Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Waseem Riaz, has asked the Deputy Superintendent of the Traffic Police to personally oversee the flow of traffic and assist tourists. He said that traffic wardens have been deployed along with the provision of highway machinery to clear the snow from roadways.

CTO Riaz said that Murree currently has 1,734 tourist vehicles and that there will be controlled entry in normal weather circumstances, with a maximum of 8,000 vehicles allowed from all the entry points. He also urged travelers to obey the traffic rules and take necessary precautions.