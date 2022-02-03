Shaheen Afridi Pulls Off a Stunning Catch Against Peshawar Zalmi [Video]

Although Lahore Qalandars dropped six catches of Peshawar Zalmi last night, there was one catch that the former’s skipper Shaheen Afridi took in the final over which deserves a special mention.

Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Wahab Riaz was on strike against David Wiese in the final over of the high-scoring match. Wiese bowled in the hitting zone and Wahab obliged as he swung through the line of the ball but ended up giving it more height than distance.

Stationed at long off, Shaheen Afridi took the two-handed catch right next to the boundary line but his momentum took him over it. However, before stepping over the boundary, he threw the ball back inside and completed the stunning catch by diving forward and catching the ball with just his left hand.

Watch the video here.

The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) declared it as the catch of the match while some argued that it was the catch of the tournament and others compared him with his father-in-law-to-be and legendary all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, who also pulled off a blinder for Karachi Kings against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2018.

