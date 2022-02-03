Telenor Pakistan Wins OICCI Women Empowerment Award 2021

Recognizing its efforts towards diversity and inclusion, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has awarded Telenor Pakistan with the prestigious OICCI Women Empowerment Award 2021. The award ceremony was held in Karachi where Umair Mohsin, Chief Marketing Officer Telenor Pakistan, received the award.

The award ceremony also had a panel discussion to discuss the “Policies to Empower Women in Corporate World”. This panel discussion was attended by Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor State Bank, Amir Paracha, CEO Unilever Pakistan, Adil Farhat, CEO P&G Pakistan, Sadaffe Abid, CEO Circle Women, and Ayesha Tammy Haq, Executive Director Pharma Bureau.

Commenting on the development, Oystein Bakken, Chief People Officer Telenor Pakistan, said, “We are happy and humbled to receive this award by OICCI which is a testament to our continuous efforts to empower and enable females in our work culture.”

“We strongly believe that our people are key to our success and what matters most is to keep our Telenor family diverse and strongly knit through inclusive measures and policies. We hope to continue being the torch bearers in times to come through our efforts towards ensuring female empowerment and a level playing field through interventions and flagship initiatives,” he added.

Telenor Pakistan’s efforts towards diversity and inclusion have been recognized on multiple occasions in the past years such as the Employer of Choice Award for Gender Balance by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmark (GDEIB) by HR Metrics.