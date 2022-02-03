This is What Xiaomi 12 Mini Will Look Like [Image]

Apple brought back the compact phone trend with the iPhone Mini models. There have been rumors of Xiaomi planning to follow in Apple’s footsteps and it may become reality this year.

This is because a tech tipster has just shared a leaked render of the Xiaomi 12 Mini on Twitter. If the leak is accurate, then we know that the Xiaomi 12 Mini will look nothing like the vanilla Xiaomi 12. Have a look at the render below.

The phone has a unique main camera design with the primary sensor at the bottom of the layout and two secondary sensors right above. This setup sits next to a triple LED flash model, a rarity in smartphones.

Since the Xiaomi 12 and 12X have 6.28-inch screens, we expect the Xiaomi 12 Mini will go back to the 5-inch tier, most likely above the 5.5-inch mark. For reference, the Apple iPhone 13 Mini has a 5.4-inch screen, and it’s a flagship smartphone as well.

Reports have revealed that Xiaomi is in the advanced stage of the 12 Mini’s testing and the design has already been finalized. This is why the leaked renders have only started surfacing now.

There are no specifications as of yet, but Xiaomi may go the same route as Apple. The Mini-phone may have the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as the vanilla Xiaomi 12, but other hardware will be toned down to keep the phone affordable.