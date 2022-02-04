Let’s Hear What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e

vivo has recently launched its latest smartphone in the V series — the all-new V23e. vivo’s V series is known for redefining photography and for its premium style and design among other things.

To complement the aesthetics and powerful performance of V23e, vivo has partnered again with renowned celebrities and youth icons Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir as the brand ambassadors.

The partnership aims to strengthen the connection with the youth highlighting all the exquisite features of the smartphone and further enhancing the image of vivo V23e in the market.

With this partnership, vivo strives to tap into a wide pool of young audiences who want to switch to contemporary-styled, sleek smartphones that redefine photography and deliver perfection at an attractive price.

Being a part of the vivo family, Fahad and Hania reflect on vivo’s vision and philosophy of delivering quality innovation to satisfy the needs of the customers.

Talking about the partnership, Fahad Mustafa said, “I am thrilled to continue my partnership with vivo for the new V23e smartphone. Working with vivo has been fantastic, the brand’s beautiful designs fit my personal style, making it a perfect match.”

“The other part that I like about vivo, as a youth-centric brand, it continuously revamps its style and design with every new launch. The V23e is a game-changer in terms of style, design from its predecessor in the series. It’s been a great journey so far and I am looking forward to many more years of our association,” he added.

Speaking about the collaboration, Hania Aamir stated, “I am delighted to continue my association with vivo for its all-new V23e smartphone. I deeply cohere with the vision and philosophy of vivo to bring purpose-driven innovation to enrich consumers’ lives and am thrilled to be a part of this journey.”

“The V series is recognized for redefining photography, especially selfies, making it a perfect fit for me and my personality. It’s been my absolute honor to represent a brand that is loved by the next most important generation that I relate with and hope to continue to be part of vivo family for years to come,” she added.

Both Fahad and Hania are in awe of the features. Let’s see what their favorite ones are:

Hania states the 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera definitely tops her list. As she has shared earlier, selfies are her favorite pastime, so what’s better than crisp clear, stable, and bright pictures at all times. The 7.36mm Ultra Slim AG Design is another feature that she likes since it’s so trendy and classy matching her style. It’s comfortable and easy to hold while giving a premium feel.

On the other hand, Fahad mentions that V23e comes with so many unique and innovative features, appealing and trendy designs, that it is very difficult for him to pick one. However, he likes the 64MP Night Camera as it provides clear bright pictures even in dim lighting especially during night shoots — giving gorgeous shots every time. He also loves the 44W FlashCharge as it solves all the battery issues during long shoot hours, making him ready to be on the go, always!

The vivo V23e is an all-rounder smartphone with best-in-class cameras, long powerful batteries, and top-notch processors maneuvered to deliver a high-end experience to the customers at a desirable price range. You have heard it straight from the ambassadors themselves, so there is no reason not to check it out!

V23e is available in two dazzling colors — Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast. Go and grab yours today.