Moto G Stylus 2022 Brings Better Display and Battery With an Affordable Price Tag

Motorola is back with the third generation of its budget stylus phone, the Moto G Stylus 2022, which brings several upgrades over its predecessor.

The Moto G Stylus now features a faster 90Hz refresh rate and a centered punch-hole cut-out for the 16MP selfie camera.

Design & Display

The upgraded handset still features the same 6.8-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. An important upgrade is the 90Hz refresh rate, making writing with the stylus much smoother.

A key feature of the budget phone – the eponymous stylus is stored in the body presenting an affordable way to jot down notes and draw sketches on the phone.

The frame packs a fingerprint scanner on the right side and is available in Twilight Blue and Metallic Rose colors.

Internals & Storage

Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G88, the smartphone features 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and is powered by the Android 11 with Moto’s My UX interface running on top.

Camera

The rear triple camera array of the Moto G Stylus features a 50MP main camera lens and an 8MP ultra-wide/macro lens with a 2MP depth sensor.

Battery & Pricing

The Moto G Stylus packs a 5,000 mAh battery pack, as compared to the 4,000 mAh of its predecessor.

The phone retails at $299. While the official Motorola United States website lists the expected shipping date for the smartphone as February 17. Pre-orders for the smartphone have already opened.

Moto G Stylus 2022 Specifications