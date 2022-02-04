Peshawar Zalmi Drops Its Second Anthem of PSL 7

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday dropped its second anthem for the seventh edition of PSL ahead of their clash today against Karachi Kings.

The newly released Peshawar Zalmi anthem titled “Har Qadam Zalmi” has been sung by Farhan Saeed and Fortitude Band. Meanwhile, it features renowned actress Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman.

Peshawar Zalmi skipper, Wahab Riaz, and other teammates are also a part of the second anthem which is 2:36 minutes long.

The former champions will face the 2020 title-winners Karachi Kings in their next match at the National Stadium Karachi today. In the ongoing season 7, Peshawar Zalmi has won one match out of their three while Karachi Kings under the leadership of Babar Azam have lost all their three matches.