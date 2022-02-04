Sindh to Establish Quran Mahal for Protection of Sacred Pages

The Sindh government has decided to establish a Quran Mahal (Quran Palace) in the province in order to protect the sacred pages of the Holy Quran from desecration.

Advertisement

The development emerged from a meeting held at the Sindh Secretariat with CM Sindh’s Advisor on Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr, Fayyaz Ali Butt, in the chair.

During the meeting, Fayyaz Ali Butt requested religious scholars from all schools of thought to step forward to raise awareness among the general public regarding the Quran Mahal and its importance in protecting the sacred pages of the Holy Quran.

The Sindh government is also considering introducing a wide range of measures in order to ensure the protection of the sacred pages of the Holy Quran.

Fayyaz Ali Butt also ordered to ensure error-free printing of the Holy Quran in the province and implement the Sindh Holy Quran Act 2018 in true letter and spirit.

Besides, Sindh Secretary Religious Affairs, Ghulam Abbas Detho, Administrator Noor Ahmad Chachar, and religious scholars from all schools of thought attended the meeting.