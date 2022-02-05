Advertisement

Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Islamabad’s Win Against Lahore

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 5, 2022 | 6:14 pm

Lahore registered a scintillating victory as they beat Islamabad United by runs in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Lahore Qalandars are now only two points behind Multan Sultans in the PSL points table while Islamabad remain third with two wins and two losses in their first four matches.

Lahore got off to a flyer at National Stadium Karachi as they took the Islamabad bowling attack to the cleaners in the early stage of their innings. Shadab Khan and Mubasir Khan choked the Lahore batting unit in the middle phase of the innings as Lahore crumbled under pressure. They did make a comeback of their own in the backend of the innings and managed to score a respectable 174/9.

Islamabad United were comfortable throughout their run-chase as Shadab and Colin Munro struck brilliant half-centuries. But Lahore made another comeback in the field at the latter part of the innings and restricted the explosive Islamabad batting unit to win the match runs.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Multan Sultans 4 4 0 8 +0.620
Lahore Qalandars 4 3 1 6 +0.517
Islamabad United 4 2 2 4 +0.762
Peshawar Zalmi 4 2 2 4 -0.749
Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 2 -0.165
Karachi Kings 4 0 4 0 -0.881

