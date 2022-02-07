ACA Chief Opens Up on Availability of Top Australian Players for Pakistan Tour

The Australian Cricketers’ Association Chief Executive, Todd Greenberg has said that few Australian players are expected to miss the Pakistan tour as there is still some anxiety among players about the upcoming tour.

According to details, earlier, Cricket Australia had confirmed to send the Australian men’s team to Pakistan for a full-fledged series after 24 years, but the ACA Chief Executive, Todd Greenberg, has informed that there are one or two players who might pull out as they are still nervous about touring Pakistan due to security concerns.

While talking to SEN, Greenberg said, “Clearly there’s some anxiety about touring, and that’s perfectly natural given Australian cricket team hasn’t toured Pakistan for almost 25 years.” He further added, “I think we’ll have a very full squad that will go.”

The ACA Chief Executive further stated, “We may have one or two players that won’t be comfortable despite all of the advice and guidance that we provide, and that’s okay. Along with Cricket Australia, we’ll need to respect those players and give them our full support if they decide not to make this tour.”

Furthermore, he said that if the Australian players travel to Pakistan, it will make an enormous contribution to international cricket. He also assured that a lot of work has been done to maintain the safety of the players during the tour.

“The players completely understand our contribution to the global game, We don’t have an expectation that we will sit here and expect teams to tour our country and not contribute ourselves,” he said.

Last week, Australia’s red-ball skipper, Pat Cummins, had also issued a similar statement regarding the Pakistan tour where he was of the view that if some players do not want to travel to Pakistan, the board will respect their decision.