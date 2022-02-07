Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup 2022 Match Sold Out Within Hours

The tickets for the high-octane clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the 2022 T20 World Cup have been sold out within the first few hours of going on sale. The match between the two teams is scheduled for 23 October at the historical Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia.

According to details, the tickets went on sale at 6:00 am PST on Monday morning and all the tickets for the high-pulsating encounter were sold out by 11:30 am. However, International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the fans can join the waitlist for the tickets in case any tickets are released prior to the match.

ICC stated, “Tickets may still be available through the Official Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours Programs. Alternatively, you can join the Waitlist for this match and receive email updates with details of any ticket releases for a specific match.”

MCG, one of the largest cricket stadiums in the world has a capacity to host more than 100,000 spectators. It is one of the most historical venues in cricket history and was chosen as the venue for the biggest match in T20 World Cup.

Pakistan vs India has always been the most high-profile matches in cricketing history and the two rivals recently met each other on the pitch in last year’s 2021 T20 World Cup. For the first time in World Cup history, Pakistan managed to defeat India in front of a roaring crowd at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.