Intel’s RTX 3070 Ti Rival Appears on Live Video

Intel is taking the fight to Nvidia and AMD with its own high-end desktop GPUs for gaming. The launch date for Intel Arc GPUs is unknown, but they are expected to arrive later this year with performance that rivals Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti.

Advertisement

The upcoming Intel GPU has now been spotted in a short video clip shared by a Twitter tipster Ayxerious. In the video, the GPU is taken out of the box and briefly shown from different angles. The “Intel” branding is quite clear in the clip.

The Twitter user says he has no idea where this video is from. Check out the clip below.

Just fyi I have no idea where this is from. pic.twitter.com/QEJs7D7Tmb — Ayxerious (@ayxerious) February 5, 2022

Thanks to the video, we can see that the GPU will feature three DisplayPorts (2.0) along with a single HDMI port and sports a dual-slot and dual fan design. This graphics card is expected to feature 512 EUs.

Apart from this video, the Intel Arc GPU was also spotted in a recently leaked image that shows the back of the video card. Looking closely, we can tell that the PCB has eight GDDR6 memory modules and 10 VRM phases. The general design at the back also matches the one shown in the video.

In simpler words, this is one of Intel’s higher-end GPUs that is expected to rival the RTX 3070 Ti. The launch date for Intel’s upcoming graphics cards is still unknown, but we will update this space as soon as there is more information.