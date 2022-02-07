Pakistan Sets New Record for Daily COVID-19 Vaccination 3rd Day in a Row

The door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination campaign is producing outstanding results as the country has set the record for the highest daily tally of vaccination for the third consecutive day.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Planning Minister and NCOC Chief, Asad Umar penned that the NCOC and provincial authorities are working together in this campaign with the aim to vaccinate eligible population.

Earlier this month, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) launched a door-to-door Coronavirus vaccination campaign to contain the spread of the Omicron variant.

Here is a breakdown of the daily vaccination statistics from the latest campaign.

Sr. No. Date Vaccines Administered 1. 6 February 1.84 million 2. 5 February 1.84 million 3. 4 February 1.73 million 4. 3 February 1.66 million 5. 2 February 1.51 million 6. 1 February 1.25 million

Highest daily vaccination records set 3 days in a row. Nation wide mobile vaccination campaign designed by NCOC and being implemented with help of provinces producing outstanding results. Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all covid related restrictions — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 6, 2022

Simultaneously, the daily number of Coronavirus cases steadily decreased thanks to the unprecedented increase in the vaccination numbers.

On each day of this month, the national COVID-19 positivity remained under 10%. In the last 24 hours, over 44,000 tests were conducted, of which 3,338 returned positive, bringing the positivity rate just under 7.5%.