PM Approves Formation of Cotton Authority

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday principally approved the formation of a Pakistan Cotton Authority to ensure the provision of quality seed, monitoring and enhancing the yield.

Advertisement

Chairing a meeting on increasing agriculture productivity, specifically cotton, in the country, the premier highlighted the government’s efforts in the agriculture sector. He said the government was providing subsidies to farmers on modern agricultural implements, quality seeds and fertilizers. He said that the real benefit of subsidies should be given to the farmers through the Kissan Card.

The meeting also approved setting up an inter-ministerial committee to expedite the production of quality cotton seeds.

The prime minister suggested that new laws should be enacted to protect the rights of farmers and consultation with all stakeholders should be ensured. The meeting approved new laws for the protection of cotton growers’ rights.

The meeting was informed that there is a stock of 4.17 million tonnes of wheat at present. The federal and provincial governments are jointly providing Rs. 15.5 billion in subsidies on fertilizer.

The meeting was briefed that as per the directions of the premier, a Farmers’ Forum has been set up under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

Advertisement

The prime minister also approved the convening of a National Cotton Conference.

He also directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to prepare feasibility for setting up plants for local production of DAP in the country.