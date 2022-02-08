Companies Still Awaiting Licenses Despite Pakistan’s Weed Policy

The Federal Cabinet had approved the initial plan to legalize industrial hemp in September 2020, with an aim to use the hemp market to increase export and meet the demand for hemp fiber, CBD-based medicines, and other sectors.

The project is led by the Ministry of Science and Technology under the supervision of Senator Shibli Faraz, who claimed to have worked hard on Industrial Hemp & Cannabis Policy 2021. However, several companies that initiated the process of registration or licensing for the use of industrial hemp are still awaiting approval. A group of British Pakistani professionals told Propakistani that they are still waiting for a license to be issued to start the cultivation of medicinal hemp.

The company has entered the Pakistani market with big plans to help the country in providing cheap cancer treatment to common Pakistanis as well as bringing in foreign exchange for the country among other services.

CEO of the company, Reza Shah, told ProPakistani that the company, besides bringing in foreign investment along with technology, aims to create employment opportunities as well. “We have buybacks for our products from international buyers that will bring huge foreign exchange for the country,” added the CEO. The project will provide job opportunities to locals and skill training, said Shah.

The CEO further told that the company aims to provide cancer treatment at a very minimum cost that can be affordable to the general public and will provide free treatment to deserving patients. He said, “We also have a plan to collaborate with Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH) and bring a team of cancer specialists from abroad to work with SKH team if they wish to.”

It is worth mentioning that globally and rapidly, the new cannabis reality is emerging. This new reality sees the wonder plant Panacea Cannabis of pre-1937 re-emerging into a world full of disease and malady that ‘big pharma’ has not adequately addressed.