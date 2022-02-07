KP Distributes Rs. 74 Million as Trophy Hunting Fee Among Local Communities

Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa distributed cheques in different communities of Chitral and Kohistan on account of the community share in the Trophy Hunting Program for the year 2021-22 in a ceremony held in Peshawar.

Due to the current condition of the pandemic COVID-19, the function was organized on the lawn of the office following the SOPs. Representatives of 25 village conservation committees (VCCs) of Chitral and 1 VCC of Kohistan participated in the function. Cheques of Rs. 74 million were distributed among the 26 communities of Chitral and Kohistan.

Chief Conservator Forest, Ejaz Qadir, and Conservator Forest, Gulzar Khan, graced the occasion. Chief Conservator Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Mohsin Farooque welcomed the guests and the committee members and highlighted the Trophy Hunting Program and its details.

He said that this year the total amount fetched from the bidding of four permits of Markhor was USD $575,500 and the highest bid offered was $160,250 which is equivalent to PKR 2,711,623/- for single Markhor. He said that the efforts of the communities in conservation practices are worth mentioning and the department will strive to increase the quota for trophy hunting as this program has produced positive results and in a recent survey conducted in Chitral, the population of Markhor has increased to above 5,000 as compared to 1,500-2,000 in 2001.

Later the department officers presented the cheques to the members.

Faiz-ur-Reman, Chairman Gehrait Goleen VCC Chitral, and Malak Filqoos, Chairman Kaigah Community Kohistan, highly appreciated the efforts of the department and ensured timely payments of the share.

They also requested the authorities to increase the number of trophy hunting permits. This will not only improve the livelihood conditions of local communities but will also prove helpful in the conservation of Markhor and Ibex.